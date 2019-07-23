Three ladies traveling from Lagos State to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, were on Sunday reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The abducted ladies were identified as Okuboere, Seifefa and Amara, and the incident reportedly occurred at about 12p.m along the Hausa-Fulani settlement in Okada area of Edo State. Narrating how the incident occurred, the abducted victims’ sister-in-law Princess Grace, said;

“My sisters-in-law, Bayelsa state, Okuboere, Seiyefa and their friend Amara from Abia State have been kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Okada Road in Edo State about 12 in the afternoon.

“They were on their way driving down from Lagos to Yenagoa with two children in the vehicle.

“The criminal herdsmen were said to have shot at them from the front and while they were trying to reverse, attacked them from behind. They are from Sagbama LGA in Bayelsa State while their friend is from Arochukwu in Abia State.

“The children, age 12 and 4 were left behind in the car in bush where the incident happened. Last night, one of the victims called me to inform their parents that the kidnappers are demanding N30million.

“Despite not having jobs, these girls have worked hard. One owns a small tailoring shop, the other sells drinks and the other supports her husband to raise two children. The Police in Edo state have been contacted”.