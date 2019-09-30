A fugitive, Song Jiang, who had escaped from prison 17 years ago has been rearrested by the Chinese police in a tiny cave which served as his hideout.

The 63-year old man had been jailed for trafficking women and children but escaped from a prison camp in 2002.

BBC reports that the Yongshan police received clues about Song’s whereabouts in early September, and it led them to the mountains behind his hometown in Yunnan province in south-west China.

After regular searches failed to find anything, authorities sent additional drones to help the officers which eventually helped to spot a blue-coloured steel tile on a steep cliff as well as traces of household rubbish nearby.

According to the police, the man had been living in seclusion for so long that it was difficult for him to communicate with the officers.

Jiang has been sent back to jail.