Fuel tanker falls in Lagos, residents scoops spilled content

A tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol overturned around the Festac Link Bridge while conveying the content to a destination in Lagos State on Sunday.

After the accident, petrol spilt rapidly on the road and residents were seen using buckets and kegs to scoop the content.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the trans-loading of the remaining petrol was ongoing, adding that emergency responders were on the ground to prevent a secondary incident.

He said, “The Agency responded to distress calls around 6 am and arrived to find an overturned tanker with its contents, 33,000 litres of petrol rapidly spilling due to the effect of gravity on the overturned tanker.

“While immediate action by the joint team comprising of the Agency’s Firefighters, Lagos Fire Service and the Nigeria Police was taken to prevent a secondary incident, the scene was invaded by people carrying kegs attempting to scoop the product. This required additional police support. Transloading of product is ongoing.

“We appeal for calm and will provide further updates.”

