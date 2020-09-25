FTAN partners state govt to advance tourism devt

By Ebere Chibuzor

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Lagos chapter, and Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture have engaged in strategic partnership aimed at enhancing sustainable tourism growth in Nigeria.

Speaking during an event recently in Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, commended the executive members of FTAN Lagos chapter over the review of the Lagos State tourism master plan.

The commissioner gave the commendation as FTAN was handing over the reviewed copy of the master plan to the state government.

Akinbile-Yusuf commended the association as partners and stakeholders who had worked hard in putting tourism on the right path in Lagos State and across the federation.

FTAN Vice President, South-West Zone, Chief Ayo Olumoko made this known on Wednesday in a statement.

Considering the review, Akinbile-Yusuf said she was confident that the work done would be able to put the state on the world map of tourism. She said that the work would be further reviewed thoroughly and presented to the state governor as well as the State House of Assembly.

FTAN Coordinator, Lagos chapter, Gbenga Sunmonu said that the mandate of the State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture was for FTAN to go through the master plan and come up with implementation.

Sunmonu said FTAN will also look at how the ministry could sell the tourism master plan to the state.

He appreciated the commissioner for the opportunity given to the stakeholders to participate in such a task, knowing that tourism is a private sector driven enterprise.

Sunmonu also commended the developers of the master plan and the Lagos State Government for investing resources to come up with the document, adding that it is indeed the future of tourism in Lagos.