FRSC urges motorists to desist from driving against traffic

Like this: Like Loading...

The Itori Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists to desist from driving against traffic, particularly at night, to reduce the rate of accidents in the state. The Itori Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Aliyu Yahaya, gave the warning in a chat with newsmen in Ota, Ogun. According to him, wrong way driving has been a major cause of motor accidents on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. He stressed that wrong way driving had been a major challenge facing the command because most drivers in the neighbourhood engaged in driving against traffic, particularly at night because they were aware that FRSC personnel did not work at night. Yahaya cited an accident that killed two drivers on Dec. 7 when a tipper driver drove against the traffic at the Ewekoro axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and collided with an oncoming trailer. “Vehicle overloading is another critical offence which drivers commit on this road. “However, we are going to intensify our public enlightenment campaign to sensitise drivers to the importance of promoting road safety, while urging road transport unions to also educate their drivers to prevent carnage on our roads,’’ he said. He, nonetheless, advised drivers to desist from driving without their possession of valid driver’s licences so as to ensure sanity on the roads.