FRSC urged to establish eye clinic to screen drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has been urged to establish eye clinics in all its unit commands to screen drivers with sight challenges.

Anambra state Chairman of the Nigerian Optometric Association Dr Chigozie Umeh made this appeal when he led a delegation to visit the state sector command of the FRSC in Awka.

Dr Umeh observed that the eye clinic would serve to identify drivers with defective vision insisting that the optometric clinic domiciled in FRSC Units would also ensure proper and reliable screening during recruitment exercise and expand the scope of employment for optometrists.

He noted that this would translate to accessible eye care services thereby fulfilling the universal eye health.

In his response, the state sector commander of FRSC, Mr. Sunday Ajayi said good vision enhances safety on highways and restated the commitment of the Corps in sustaining partnership with the Association.