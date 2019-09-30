A tricycle operator, Imrana Idris, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine after knocking down an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Taraba state.

In the statement signed by the Legal Officer of the state Sector Command of FRSC, Saidu Umar, on Monday said Idris knocked down the official in an attempt to evade arrest.

The statement reads: “The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS3.3 Taraba Sector Command wishes to inform the general motoring public that the command has recently secured a conviction against one Imrana Idris, a recalcitrant tricycle rider who was flagged down by a patrol team but refused to stop.

“In a case titled: FRSC-VS-IMRANA IDRIS CMCJ/56/2019 and whose judgment was delivered on 25/9/2019, the offender was sentenced to one year imprisonment or N20,000 fine for overloading, dangerous driving and assaulting marshal on duty.

“The offender was also ordered to pay the sum of N100,000 to the complainant being compensation for medical treatment, anticipatory damages and cost of action.”

The state Sector Commander, Frank Okwueze, assured that the corps would ensure that all recalcitrant road traffic users in the state are duly prosecuted.