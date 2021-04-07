FRSC returns N716,800 recovered at accident scene to family of deceased

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has returned N716, 800 found at an accident scene in Anambra State, to the family of the deceased passenger.

The Unit Commander in Oraifite, Mr Bamidele Ayanwale, who handed over the sum on Tuesday, April 6, said that the cash was recovered when the FRSC officers were on a rescue mission after the accident.

Ayanwale said that the accident which involved a Nissan bus with registration number LSH-517YG and a truck with registration number GGU-83XA, happened on March 22, at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The FRSC boss said seven persons: three males and four females were involved in the crash, adding that the driver and a passenger, Mrs Oparaocha in the bus later died.

He said that the money belonging to late Mrs Oparaocha was returned to her son, Mr Chibueze Oparaocha, after a written undertaking with full identification by the Unit’s intelligence officer.

Ayanwale said that the crash occurred due to speeding and urged motorists to always be patient when driving on the highways in order to avert loss of lives and property.

On his part, Chibueze Oparaocha, the son of the deceased, thanked the FRSC for the kindness and honesty.

“I was surprised when we got the call to come and collect the money found on my late mother. I did not believe that such a gesture can still happen in Nigeria of today. I thank the FRSC for their efforts and honesty,” he said.