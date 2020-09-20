FRSC postpones exam due to security challenges

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has indefinitely postponed its promotion examinations scheduled to commence on Monday following prevailing security challenges.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill two FRSC officials, abduct 10 others

Recall that Daily Times reported the corps reportedly attacked while traveling from the Sokoto and Kebbi State Commands of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State.

The development caused panic among other officers of the corps, who were expected to travel to Jos from the South for their examinations.

According to the Nation a source said, “It is no longer safe for us to be going to Jos to write a promotion examination. We are asking the management to allow us to write our examinations in our zones. We have zonal headquarters so it will be better for us to stay in our zone and write our exams.’’

“Apart from security concerns, we have had situations that people die in road accidents because of the long distance of travelling from the south to the north. We also incur a lot of expenses. We bear all the transport cost and feeding and sometimes only a fraction of the money is paid to us as allowances.”

The source further added that officers in his set had remained on one rank for over four years adding that they travelled to Jos last year for a similar examination only to be told by the management that they were not due for the assessment.

“Last year, we received a circular that we should go to Jos for our promotion exam. We went there only to be told that we were not due. We have remained on the rank of sergeant for over four years,” he said.