The Ifo Unit of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday embarked on a road show to sensitize motorists and road users on cultivating safety measures in order to curb road traffic crashes in the state.

Mr Joshua Ibitomi, Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the walk in Ifo, Ogun, that the exercise was aimed at enlightening the public to be safety conscious during the ‘Ember months’.

Ibitomi said the road show in Ifo and its environs was a continued safety mechanism adopted in curbing avoidable carnage the highways, especially during the ember months.

NAN reports that the road show was done in collaboration with Special Marshal of the FRSC and Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps around Ifo and its environs.

The FRSC officials used the occasion to distribute fliers containing safety tips to motorists and road users to stay alive .

The unit commander attributed most of the road traffic crashes to impatience on the part of the drivers, saying “the FRSC implores motorists to exercise patience and be disciplined on highways to drastically reduce crashes.Ibitomi admonished motorists to desist from acts that could lead to loss of lives and property.

According to him, FRSC has no new information to give out on safety measures different from the previous traffic rules and regulations it has been teaching motorists and road users.

The unit commander warned motorists against contravening traffic rules and regulations as the FRSC would impose stiffer punishments against erring drivers.Alhaji Olaiya Olaseni, the Unit Coordinator for Special Marshal of FRSC, Ifo Chapter, said that the exercise was to raise people’s awareness and reduce road traffic crashes on the highways to the barest minimum level.

Olaseni said that effective enforcement of road traffic rules and regulations by FRSC and other safety agencies would help reduce road accidents.

“We urge motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations especially, during the ember months for us to avoid unnecessary loss of live and property as the year is coming to an end ” he said.

He said the FRSC special marshals had improved on their operations through quick response to emergency situations where accident victims were given first aid before proper medical treatment arrived.

(NAN)