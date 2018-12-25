FRSC decorates 42 newly promoted officers in Kwara

The Kwara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday in Ilorin decorated 42 officers promoted to different ranks. Decorating the officers, the Sector Commander, Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, told them that their elevation entailed additional responsibilities, and urged them to work harder to justify the promotions. It is an added responsibility for the promoted officers. We are aware the corps operates on a tripod stand which is consultation, reward and punishment. “To those who have missed being promoted, I want you to know that it is not that you are not working, but the creator does things in His own time. “That is why we have to rejoice with these people so that in due course, you will also be celebrated. “I urge you colleagues and the public to encourage the officers so that they will be more diligent in their duties,” he said. Wihioka also said that about 3000 personnel had been deployed to roads, including the highways across the state, to ensure road safety during the Christmas festivities. Four officers were promoted from the rank of Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) to that of Deputy Corps Commander (DCC). Two Senior Route Commanders (SRCs) were promoted to the rank of Chief Route Commander (CRC) while four officers were promoted from Deputy Route Commander (DRC) to Route Commander (RC). Also, five officers were promoted from Assistant Route Commander to Deputy Route Commander while 27 others were promoted to other ranks. Responding, one of the decorated officers, Mr Lawal Oni, expressed gratitude to God for the honour bestowed on him. “I am indeed very grateful to God for this day; I will forever be grateful and this marks the beginning of greater commitment to the corps and the people of Nigeria,” he said. Another officer, Obafemi Oluwafunke, said that it was a blessing to be elevated and given higher responsibilities while serving the nation. “Being decorated today is not by my power; all glory belongs to God. I will remain diligent in my work and I thank everyone who has come to rejoice with us,’’ she said. The Deputy Comptroller of Prisons in Kwara, Mr Tolorunshagba Emmanuel, and Mr Babalola Olubola, the Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) witnessed the occasion.