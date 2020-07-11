FRSC confirms 1 dead, as tipper rams into tricycle in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday confirmed the death of a tricycle rider in an accident involving a tipper and a tricycle at Kwata Junction, on Awka-Enugu expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred at about 4.40 a.m.

Kumapayi explained that the driver of the Mercedes Benz 911 tipper, beat the traffic light and rammed into the tricycle conveying passengers, whose rider was obviously not concentrating.

“The accident involved a Mercedes Benz 911 tipper with registration number AKL325ZT and a Tricycle with registration number HTE159VC.

“According to an eyewitness, the driver of the tipper beat the traffic light and rammed into the tricycle, whose rider was obviously not concentrating.

“A total of Five persons (four male adults and one female adult) were involved in the crash.

“The tricycle rider was killed instantly, while the female victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an unknown hospital by another male victim in the tricycle.

“The corpse of the tricycle rider was deposited at the Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital mortuary by FRSC rescue team from Anambra State Sector Command, Awka,” he said.

Kumapayi said that the tipper driver and his conductor were arrested by the Police and taken to the Central Police Station, Awka, for further investigations.

He said that the vehicles were also towed to the station.

The sector commander warned drivers against violating road traffic rules and regulations.

“The traffic lights and other road furniture are installed to help prevent avoidable road traffic crashes, therefore, they must be obeyed at all times, “Kumapayi said. (NAN)