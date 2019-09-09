The Anambra state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday blamed majority of road accidents recorded in the state on absent-mindedness on the part of drivers.

Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, made this known in Awka, while opening the commission’s `ember months campaign’ at Agulu Motor Park.

The campaign had the theme: “Road safety is a state of mind, road traffic crashes is absence of the mind; Stay alert, stay alive.”

Kumapayi said that distracted drivers were huge problems that caused increased number of collisions on the roads.

“We recognise that speed, fatigue and drink-driving caused road crashes but absent-minded drivers are causing more road accidents. This is why our `ember months campaign’ is about absent-mindedness and it will run till December 18.

“We will be visiting motor -parks, churches and mosques and public gatherings within the state to sensitise drivers and road users on what is expected of them this period,’’ he said.

According to him, the corps believes that if every driver and road user is in a good state of mind, the nation’s roads will be safe.

“If they can be focused and concentrate while driving, ensure their vehicles are in good condition and obey traffic laws, we will have a safe motoring environment this period.

“When they are absent-minded, they will forget what they are expected to do and lose consecration, which can lead to traffic crashes and even loss of lives.” he said.

Kumapayi advised drivers to be at alert this period so they can be alive to celebrate the festive period, adding that “drivers should be alert when behind the wheel as it will help them make better decisions about their fitness to drive; whether to refrain from driving when emotionally charged or consciously taking a break when fatigue sets in.”

The sector commander urged motorists to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property during the ember months. (NAN)