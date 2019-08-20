The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom state Command has arrested 444 road traffic offenders and prosecuted 50 of them during the Command Special Patrol within the month of August.

In an interview in Uyo on Tuesday, the Sector Commander, Sunday Oghenekaro disclosed that out of the number arrested for various road traffic offences, 50 of them were prosecuted through mobile court.

Oghenekaro said that the command during the period recorded four road crashes in which 22 persons sustained injuries while two persons lost their lives.

He emphasized the need for safety by all road users, including pedestrians, motorcyclists, tricycles operators and motorists.

“During the August special operation, 444 traffic offenders were arrested for contravening various traffic offences within the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom state.

“The offences committed range from tyre violation, safe helmet violation, light/signs violation and driving without seat belts among others.

“The use of mobile court has really helped us reduce road crashes in the state, especially during festive periods and we will continue to use it in prosecuting traffic offenders,” oghenekaro said.

He added that excessive speeding, dangerous/reckless driving and drunkenness were major causes of road crashes in the state, stressing that drivers should drive to stay alive and learn to begin their journeys on time.

He cautioned drivers on driving under special weather conditions during rainfall and to avoid the use of worn-out tyres and use of cell phones, and to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition while driving.

He said that the command would continue to engage drivers and motorists across the state on public enlightenment and on the consequences of traffic rule violations to achieve the corps mandate of zero tolerance to road crashes.

He appealed to motorists and all road users in the state to adhere strictly to safety rules and regulations to stay alive.