The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has arrested 1,396 traffic offenders and recorded on Thursday, 1,484 offences in Enugu State this 2019 .

The state Sector Commander, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, told newsmen in Enugu that the command had also prosecuted 136 offenders since January.

According to him, one offender is still undergoing trial.

He also noted that one person could be charged with more than one offence.

He further urged motorist to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations.