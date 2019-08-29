The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested 1,396 traffic offenders and recorded 1,484 offences in Enugu state this 2019, an official said on Thursday.

State Sector Commander, Ogbonnaya Kalu, who stated this in Enugu, said that the command has also prosecuted 136 offenders since January.

According to him, one offender is still undergoing trial. Kalu noted that one person could be charged with more than one offence.

The commander said that the command has produced 13, 634 vehicle licences in 2019, adding that “there is a tripartite arrangement in licence production; one is that an intending application must go through an approved driving school.

” From the driving school, the applicant will obtain a certificate showing that he or she has known how to drive.

”Meanwhile, every learner is expected to spend up to 26 days and, after that, proceed to the board of internal revenue to obtain an application form.

” The applicant takes the form to the vehicle inspection officials for approval after which he would be issued a certificate of pass.”

Kalu said that the applicant could then pay for the driver’s licence.

” We have a licence for three years which costs N7,000 and the one for five years with its price as well. After payment, the persons’ information drops on FRSC portal; then, he goes for physical capturing and obtains his licence,” he said.

Kalu regretted that underage driving increased during the festive periods, as some teenagers would want to impress their peers.

He however, disclosed that FRSC campaigns against underage driving at churches, mosques and on radio stations is tackling the challenge and appealed to road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.