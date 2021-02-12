FRSC arrested over 20, 000 traffic offenders in 2020 in Delta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta arrested 20, 095 persons across the state in 2020 for diverse traffic offences.

Daily times gathered that the State Sector Commander, Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Friday.

He said that the command recorded 207 crashes, 198 deaths, 476 injured, and cautioned 1,095 from road-related accidents in 2020.

He said that the most prevalent offence was speed violation while acknowledging that failure to install speed limiting device resulted in a series of road crashes in the state.

Wihioka admonished drivers and other road users to be cautious.

“I am warning drivers against speeding, reckless driving and overloading of passengers in their vehicles because it endangers the lives of not only passengers but other road users as well.”

Wihioka who also said that the rainy season would soon start, urged motorists to install speed limiting devices in their vehicles to avoid speeding and skidding which could cause death.

He said that the command would not take it lightly with any driver found violating the rules and regulations of the federal highways in the country. (NAN)