FRSC arrest 54 motorists in A’Ibom

Eket Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akwa Ibom State has arrested 54 motorists for allegedly violating COVID-19 rule on physical distancing between May and June.

Unit Commander of the FRSC, Charles Williams, disclosed this on Friday in Eket. He said that 17 motorists were arrested in May and 37 others in June for violating COVID-19 directives on physical distancing.

The unit commander said that 17 motorists were apprehended for violating physical distancing by carrying 92 passengers out of who 30 persons were discharged.

“In June, 37 motorists violated the rule by carrying 189 passengers and 62 passengers were discharged from the vehicles,” Williams said, adding that the command has warned road users in the area against violating the anti-coronavirus measures, particularly physical distancing.

According g to Williams, in spite of the rising number of COVID-19 death cases, some people still believe that coronavirus is not real.

He advised motorists to always wear their face masks, wash their hands with water and soap, sanitise their hands and keep social distancing rules.

The unit commander warned motorists not to allow passengers board their vehicles without wearing face masks in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.



Williams said the command has commenced public enlightenment campaign to ensure safety of vehicles during the raining season and cautioned road users to drive with good tyres, functional wipers and ensure that the apparatus in their vehicles are functional. He urged motorists to take personal responsibility for their safety as regards the COVID-19 pandemic.