From journalism to royalty

*Principal qualities a king must have to succeed

His Royal Highness, Okakwu Victor C. Awogu, Atamanya of Ossomala Kingdom.

By Gabriel Omonhinmin

Ogbaru is a local government area in Anambra State, South-Eastern Nigeria. The Local Government headquarters is in the port city of Atani.

The towns that make up the local government are Atani, Akili-Ogidi, Akili-Ozizor, Amiyi, Mputu, Obeagwe, Ohita, Odekpe, Ogbakugba, Ochuche Umuodu, Ossomala/Ossparo, Ogwu-Aniocha, Umunakwo, Umuzu, Okpoko and Ogwu-Ikpele.

Ogbaru people are predominantly farmers as well as known warriors from its history; the people share clan lineage and boundaries with Anioma people in Delta State and Ndoni people in Rivers State.

Ogbaru has a Nigerian Naval base, an industrial river harbor, a refinery, a federal road under construction leading to Rivers State. Ogbaru is a projected link road to other parts of the southeast and south-south zones of Nigeria.

Ossomala kingdom, one of the towns in the Local Government Area, in the year 1800s had a female, who was known for her industry and hard work.

She was then known as Omu Okwe, while in the early 1900s, the town had people like Professor Ben Nwabueze, Chief David Egonu of Dunon Furniture Company, the first furniture company in South Eastern Nigeria.

Some other notable indigenes of the ancient town are Prof. Ben Akpati, a Diplomat, politician and Author.

Senator Stella Odua, Rt. Hon. Princess Chinwe Clare Nwaebili, Chief Danile Obi Okolie, and late Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, a world-renowned and acclaimed high life musician and Chief Patrick Sule Ugboma, a billionaire.

Also, the late Professor Francis Awogu, a former Justice, Court of Appeal, who is the elder brother to the reigning Okakwu Victor C. Awogu, Atamanya of Ossomala Kingdom.

At the just concluded 2021 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Kano State, Palace Watch met with Okakwu Victor C. Awogu, Atamanya of Ossomala Kingdom, who left active journalism practice to ascend his ancestral throne on December 28, 2015.

Palace Watch asked him, how has it been leaving journalism practice for the throne?

Okakwu Awogu: My brother, I must confess, it has not been easy, we are already in it, I have no regrets, I will continue to serve my people for the rest of my life to the best of my ability.

It is a complete new experience from the journalism practice, which I have been involved in throughout my youthful years. You see, lot of experiences gathered on the filed as a practicing journalist sometimes come handy when I have to navigate through some very difficult and challenging problems in my kingdom.

It has been six years of mixed feelings. My six years on the throne, has also provided me with lot experience, such that I now, see and know the country much better. Especially, the politics and the intrigues associated with the grassroots.

My advice is simple, if you want to be a great and successful king, one must learn how to adhere strictly to the principle of fairness, forthrightness, and learn to live within your means, no matter how little.

I will also advice that all kings must learn how to stay away from active partisan politics, if they must be respected. Being apolitical is the best option for any king, I have learnt that first hand.

Most politicians are very smart and could be very mischievous if they choose to be. They know when to curry the favour of a king and when to discard with the services of a king they no longer find useful.

My best stand ever since I ascended the throne of my people, in an effort not to disappoint them. My decision to remain apolitical has continued to pay a lot of dividends.

As far as I am concerned, I remain a father to all the people seeking elective positions or holding elective offices in my domain.

If they come to my kingdom, and decided to pay me a courtesy visit in my palace, my arms are wide open to receive any of them.

It is my duty to pray for them and wish them well, this is exactly what I have been doing.

Palace Watch: Okakwu, often times kings, who maintain this position end up living in abject poverty.

Okakwu Awogu: It is better to remain in poverty than betraying the huge confidence reposed on me by my people.

The little pension I earn monthly with that of my wife, couple with the occasional intervention of my children in my family affairs, is enough to keeping me going.

I am not desperate to make the millions I never made when I was a much younger man. I tried very hard to live within my means at any given time.

And as such, I owe no allegiance to any other person or persons other than the people of my kingdom and the Anambra state and federal government as required by the law.

With this position, I adjudicate in matters brought before me, with utmost fairness.

The Chiefs in my kingdom know, if you do not want the truth, do not bring such a matter before me in council.

In all these experience, I will continue to give thanks to God that made it possible for me to first and foremost practice active journalism before being called upon by my people to ascend the throne.

All the experiences gathered as a journalist are today of utmost importance in dealing with all shades and character or people i meet.

We learn a lot tricks as journalists in the course of our daily assignments, these facts we often don’t take cognizance of until later in our lives.

Palace Watch: Okakwu, as a traditional ruler, you need a lot of money to minister unto the needs of your people. In the face of the present economic situation in the country, how are you coping financially?

Okakwu Awogu: Fortunately, I am a pensioner and my wife is also a pensioner. We get some stipend monthly as pension.

Whatever the situation, if you are not a long throat king, who is desperate to use your position to acquire all the money in the world, you’ll continue to survive.

If you are a king, who is contented with what you have, you’ll continue to get bye. I do not depend on my children but they occasionally make vital interventions. With this, life is just sweet. What do I need as king to survive?

Palace Watch: Okakwu, it’s been six years now, since you ascended the throne, what would you say you have achieved since then as the king of your people, that your people can put their fingers on?

Okakwu Awogu: First and foremost, I must confess, we now have peace in my domain, without that nothing meaningful can be done in any place.

This was not the situation before I ascended the throne in my domain. If you must know, there was an interregnum before I ascended the throne.

When there is an interregnum like we had in my place or domain, the propensity to form or build power blocks in several places is there.

When this happens, people arrogate and appropriate powers that are not theirs to themselves.

As a king, if you are nice about your approach without hurting anyone, you will eventually with time beat everyone into line.

If you do this successfully, without hurting anyone, people will ordinarily see, that there is a new Sheriff in town and beginning to behave themselves.

Achieving this is not a child’s play, without this, one can never have the peace of mind to plan how to bring development to his domain.

So as we speak today, we have absolute peace in my domain, I must give thanks to God for making this possible, there is now a lot of cooperation among my people, and this as expected, has begun to yield positive results.

We have made some strides through the help of the Anambra state government.

There is this project called the twenty million Naira project, which the Anambra State government executes in my place, once these projects are properly handled and supervised by the traditional ruler and the President-General of the town’s union, it goes a long way in ameliorating some of the suffering of the people in my kingdom.

We have had two such interventions which were properly handled and the results are there for all to see in my domain.

Without being inmodest, if you allow things to evolve the way they are now as a king, and you show that you are not a hungry man and you are not a hustling man, you give to the people what is theirs and you don’t go looking for what is not yours, the state government and the people will continue to respect you as their king.

For example, if a project worth twenty million naira is allocated to my domain by the state government, I as the king, will always push for a far more higher and bigger projects for the people and my domain.

Once your people know you to be this type of person or character as their king, who always take their interest to heart, who will always crave for something higher for them, rather than cutting corners trying to give them something less, they have no option than to continue to cherish and respect you as their king.

And as a king, when people see through you and notice that you are an open and transparent person, they will become more cordial and respectful. It comes naturally.

And they will always do everything within their powers including putting their lives on the line to defend you as their king.

Palace Watch: Ossomala Kingdom has its fair shares of these town unions and associations known with almost all Igbo communities. How is the President-General of your town unions and associations cooperating with you on the throne?

Okakwu Awogu: By and large, they are very cooperative as we speak, it’s only in very few isolated cases, that we have ambitious young people, who think their government appointment, have made them bosses to their kings. Or made them equal to the traditional rulers.

Palace Watch: How cordial is your relationship with your other neigbhours?

Okakwu Awogu: We have this bond and cooperation among ourselves. They say charity begins at home. In Ogbaru, which is our local government area, or in the Ogbaru Council of Traditional rulers, we are all brothers and fortunately, Ogbaru people throughout the ages see themselves as one people.

We all behave like one family in Ogbaru. I was the chairman of the Ogbaru Council of Traditional Rulers in Anambra North for some time. The Anambra Senatorial North, kings cooperate in everything they do. This is the true position of things.