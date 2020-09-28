Friendlies: Super Eagles to play Algeria after Côte d’Ivoire cancels

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Algeria will fill the friendly fixture following Côte d’Ivoire cancellation.

The Federation Ivorienne de Football has since sent communication to the NFF to regret internal problems, before Algeria quickly accepted to step in.

“We have permission from our government to travel from Algeria to Austria and our country has reopened international flights. We also would like to confirm that FIFA match agent Me Jairo Pachon is authorised to carry on all the required work and planning in Austria in order to stage this event,” wrote Mohamed Saad, General Secretary of the Federation Algerienne de Football.



NFF commended the Embassy of Austria in Nigeria for the dispatch with which the embassy attended to technical and backroom staff of the Super Eagles who are heading to Austria for the two games. All the officials have been issued their visas to travel.

Daily Times gathered that Nigeria will also take on Tunisia at Jacques Lemans Arena on 13th October,2020.