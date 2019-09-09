Actor John Wesley, one of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air has died of cancer.

John who was a Vietnam war veteran was aged 72, when he lost his long battle with multiple myeloma.







His manager Gerry Pass said in a statement: “John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalised in his works of theatre, TV and film.

“I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.”













John Wesley in one of the episodes of Fresh Prince







Wesley had over 100 credits in film and TV including on a season two episode of Will Smith-fronted show Fresh Prince where he played Dr Hoover, the father of a school bully.

He also appeared on The Jamie Foxx Show where he played a wise janitor called Willie.

His film credits include 1986 Chuck Norris movie ‘Missing in Action 2: The Beginning’, infamous 1992 Sylvester Stallone comedy ‘Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot’ and Tim Burton-directed fantasy ‘Big Fish’.

Born in 1947, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Wesley obtained degrees at the University of California and the University of San Diego before becoming a professional actor.

He is survived by his wife Jenny, his mother Hazel and his stepson Kyler and daughters Kimiko as well as seven grandchildren and nine siblings.

(THE SUN)