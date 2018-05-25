Fresh forest to immortalized Aishat Abimbola

Fresh Forest Nigeria Limited a leading Estate property company in Nigeria, that had late Aishat Abimbola aka Omogecmps as their lead ambassador has come up with a decision to immortalized the late star actress, who throughout her professional careers was devoid of any scandal which made many people to acknowledged her as scandal free actress

Speaking through his Media Manager, Mr. Murphy Ajibade Alabi, the property mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Forest Group Mr. Ibidire Adetunji Lams, the company stated that nothing is too much to immortalize the soul of the talented Hausa speaking and Yoruba fluent speaking actress

“It is still a shock to us,the management of Fresh Forest Nigeria Limited, that we lost our lead ambassador, a popular Yoruba actress, Aishat Abimbola. We pray all mighty God accept her soul and continue to rest in bosom heart of God. Aishat has been our ambassador for years and we will surely miss her

In order not to forget her name,the management of Fresh forest Company has decided to immortalize her by naming of the street in our estate after her. One of the streets will be named “Aishat Abimbola Fresh Land Estate, Igbesa”

Also we plan to reduce the price of our properties in her honour.”