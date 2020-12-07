Fresh #EndSARS protest dangerous, premature, Yahaya Bello warns

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has described the move to embark on another round of #EndSARS protests as premature, dangerous and counterproductive, Daily Times gathered.

The governor, therefore, called on Nigerian youths to shelve the plan. The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday warned against any planned protest or gathering in the state.

Bello made this statement in a special broadcast to Nigerian youths on Sunday, saying he was worried following intelligence reports that youths were mobilising to resume another round of#EndSARS protests in some selected cities beginning from Monday (today).

He said, “I deem another round of #EndSARS protests to be premature and counter-productive at this time. Apart from the higher likelihood of conflict with the police, we must also admit that the security situation in the country is very precarious at the moment.

“All patriots must therefore make conscious efforts not to degrade a parlous security situation further. Nationwide protests at this time will only overburden the load-bearing capabilities of our security architecture increasing the likelihood of total collapse. No matter the narrative, I doubt that out-of-control anarchy is an objective of the #EndSARS protests,” Bello said.

Yahaya Bello also advised the youth to look beyond protests as the only means of effecting social change in the country, adding they should begin to organise themselves to take part in the 2023 political process which could help them to effect the necessary changes in the country.

Meanwhile, the Lagos command in a statement on Sunday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned against planned protests on Monday at some designated places in the state.

Adejobi, who noted that the state was still nurturing the losses and pains of the violence that broke out after some hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest, stated that the state was not ready to accommodate a replica of the protest.

The statement read in part, “Lagos State Police Command, therefore, warns those who might want to disguise under EndSARS protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state.

“The command also warns parents and guardians to warn and discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in the state.”

