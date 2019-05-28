Fresh crisis rocks APC as deputy asks Oshiomhole to resign

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

At the eve of commencement of second term in governance, the ring All Progressives Congress (APC) may be heading for a fresh crisis due to crack in the rank of its leadership.

The imminent division is coming on the heel of a quit notice served the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole by his deputy, Senator Lawan Shuaibu.

The deputy national chairman was daid to have written personally to Oshiomhole asking him to resign his appointment on the account of being a failure in office.

Shuaibu had in a letter dated May 27th, 2019, addressed to the National Chairman,said that in an advanced democracies, “people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show civilised examples, they honourably resign.”

In the letter tittled “APC: It’s fortune and misfortune, time to act!” Shuaibu said: “It is my honest opinion that your ability to ensure this party flourishes is deficient as you lack the necessary composure and you also don’t posses the capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political party.”