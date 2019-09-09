Fresh attack in plateau leaves two persons dead and five others injured on Sunday night. This happened as gunmen invaded Nding village, Fan district of Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

The report gathered was that the incident happened about 7pm after a similar incident happened in a neighboring village, foron district, that claimed 3 lives over 200 cows. However, the State Police command is yet to confirm the fresh incident.

Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Musa Ashoms and issued to Journalists on Monday in Jos expressed sadness, and condemns the killing.

Senator Gyang who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence described the incident as an unfortunate incessant attacks and killings of his constituents by gunmen.

Senator Gyang expressed his emotions saying, “I am shocked and sad that after several appeal for peace and unity in Plateau North Senatorial District, my constituents are witnessing attacks while several lives have been lost.”

“This is regrettable that when we have not recovered from the attacks in Vatt, Rubung in Foron District where lives were lost, we are here confronted with another sad moment.