Fresh ASUU strike looms

…Union accuses FG of breaching agreement

…Nigerians react, seek early resolution of dispute

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Three months after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its three months old strike, the body on Thursday threatened to disrupt academic activities by embarking on another industrial action.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, accused the Federal Government of not keeping to her own side of the bargain concerning the 2019 Memorandum of Action.

Prof. Ogunyemi stated that the N25 billion which the Federal Government, through the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said it had approved for the union was meant to be a part-payment of the Earned Academic Allowances and should have been released in February.

Accusing the current leadership of the government team of lacking in the academic disposition and humility needed to undertake ”the task of negotiation with the body for a better learning environment, he advised the Federal Government to honour to its promise.

“Since information on the amounts mentioned in the media went round, ASUU has been inundated with enquiries on the union’s perspective to the story. Funding for the revitalisation of public universities has for years been of very high priority to ASUU.

“Reaching an agreement with the Federal Government has often been a frustrating journey for our union. It is often marked with protests, strikes and requires a conscious and focused engagement.

The 2001 agreement, which gave birth to the 2009 agreement, was not an exemption. The exception here is the personality leading the government negotiation team.

“The current leadership of the government team clearly lacks the academic disposition and humility needed to undertake such task.

“Our members enjoy their work and hate to see any disruption in the smooth running of our universities.

However, the level of frustration occasioned by the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards meeting the terms of the 2019 Memorandum of Action that was freely signed with our union is increasingly becoming unbearable.

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerian patriots, parents and students including the Nigeria Labour Congress to prevail on the government to keep to the terms of our agreement otherwise, our union should not be held responsible for any disruption in the system’’, he stated.

The Daily Times recalls that ASUU had on Thursday, February 8, 2019 called off the three-month-old strike it embarked upon over revitalisation of universities, academic earned allowances, issuance of Universities Pension Management Company and other issues.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said after the meeting that eight areas of disagreement were discussed and agreed on by the two parties, while expressing gratitude to ASUU leadership for their understanding.

He said: “We have dealt with all the eight contending issues and some of them have been implemented. ASUU has a licence for the Universities Pension Management Company since January 28, 2019.

“On the issue of salary shortfall in the universities, the Federal Government has released N16bn, out of which N15.384bn is for universities, while the rest is for other tertiary institutions. The Vice Chancellors have acknowledged the receipt of the funds.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on social media have reacted in different ways.

Mr. Tony Agbo with the handle (@TonyAgbo) wrote: ‘’The worse thing about ASUU strike is that the duration is unpredictable. It could last a week or last so long that your course mates will marry & give births to 3 kids before it ends.

‘’On ASUU, we shouldn’t be in a position where all the lecturers in all our public universities can withdraw their services at the same time. As is often the case, the problem is structural and successive governments refuse to address it, letting down helpless students, Sad’’.

kingsley Abah (@DrKingsleyAbah)

TOM-IK ASUU, this una strike is for what? Is ASUU your papa or family business?

“If you are tired can’t you go home? There are so many school leavers & graduates better than you people rooming in d streets, markets & churches.

“What really make you strike? If government is the reason then you are the most foolish elements. After collecting money, you still voted in the same government that suffered ASUU & the entire Education system back to power without recourse.

Now just few months after the presidential election you team up to strike again so that you have another opportunity to be bribed as usual while the masses will suffer the pain of strike.