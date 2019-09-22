The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquire, has commended the NasruLlah-il Fatih Society (NASFAT), for its role in promoting correct teachings of Islam and clearing misconceptions about the religion.

Pasquire made the remarks on Saturday night at a “Diplomatic Dinner” held in his honour by the Ibadan branch of NASFAT.

According to him, when we read about your commiseration with the French people and Christians during the unfortunate fire incident that gutted Notre Dame Cathedral, sometimes in April in Paris, we felt weneed to know more about NASFAT.

“I am thrilled on the positive roles that NASFAT has been playing in encouraging peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths,” he said in a statement by the society Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike.

Pasquire, acknowledging NASFAT’s efforts in promoting education, promised to discuss collaboration opportunities with the society’s institution, Fountain University, Osogbo, in Osun.

While commenting on Nigerian situation, he condemned those spreading hate speeches, and ignoring the consequences of their actions.

In his remarks, Onike said NASFAT was ready to collaborate with the International Community to promote peaceful coexsistence and good inter-faith relation in Nigeria and the world at large.

“Islam is about peace, justice as opposed to injustice, mercy in contrast to cruelty, and goodness in opposition to evil.

“Injustice, violence, cruelty and evil acts can never be part of Islam, even if the proponent is supposedly quoting from the scriptures,” he said.

Onike said the the society was in collaborative efforts and relationship with local and foreign organisations, Embassies and High Commissions such as the Carter Centre in U.S.

“The areas of collaboration included community wellbeing, girl-child education and rights, women’s right, widows’ empowerment, among others,” he said.

Onike also said that the society is collaborating with UNICEF on its project on ending violence against children campaign.

According to him, we are also collaborating with the Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace in areas of Inter-faith Relations and British High Commission on topical issues bordering on socioeconomic development.

He said that plans were on for the Norwegian embassy courtesy visit to NASFAT in October.

Onike said that the society would use the opportunity to meet some international community representatives and explore areas of collaboration for a better Nigeria.

He thereafter thanked the ambassador for his kind assessment of the society. (NAN)