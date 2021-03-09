French Ambassador visits Uzodimma to strengthen bilateral ties

Governor Hope Uzodimma says the bilateral ties between Imo State and the French government will be strengthened for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Uzodimma gave the assurance when he hosted the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Monsieur Jerome Pasquier at the Government House, Owerri.



The visit is to rekindle the already existing relationship between the two counties.

Governor Uzodimma appreciated the partnership between the two governments, explaining that major projects carried out by the French authorities in Imo have impacted positively on the state economy.

The French Ambassador, Jerome Pasquier also assured that the ties between both governments would be strengthened to benefit all concerned.

Both parties however agreed on an enabling environment that would boost business and improve investment opportunities.