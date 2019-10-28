Comedian Koffi Nuel, popularly known as `Koffi’ , on Sunday said that free shows could be utilised to showcase young talents in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos about his free monthly show “Jokes and Jazz’’, Koffi said everyone needed a platform to showcase their talent before they could be recognised.

READ ALSO: Police group to engage entertainment industry in fight against cultism – Amaraizu



“I feel everyone needs a platform; Jokes and Jazz is to give the audience a different feel of entertainment and at the same time give others opportunity to grow up.

“This is not totally about me; others should be given the opportunity to shine.

“We made it free to encourage new ideas because most times, when people hear figures, they pull back a bit. I am sure they will turn up next time we decide to put a price.

“This is something I do all the time; it is not like giving back to the society; I just feel it is the right thing to do. Once you are on a certain level in your field, you must hold others by the hand.

“Everyone knows I do this all the time. In fact, the whole of 2016, we were doing comedy night like a platform totally for upcoming talents.

“True, they can also make use of the social media but in stand-up comedy, you need to explore beyond the social media. You will always need to stand before an audience and that is the platform which I create,” he said.

Koffi urged the government and artistes who have made it `big’ in the entertainment industry to support young talents.

According to him, Nigeria’s entertainment industry is lucrative enough to reduce unemployment if adequate support is got from private and public sectors. (NAN)