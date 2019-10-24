Kano – The Kano State Government says no fewer than 779, 522 pupils would benefit from the distribution of its free uniforms across the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje stated this while flagging off the distribution of free uniforms and instructional materials to pupils at Mariri Special Primarily School in Kumbotso local government area of the state on Thursday.

He said the distribution of the materials was in line with the state government effort towards the implementation of its free and compulsory basic and secondary education in the state.

Ganduje said the state planned to employ 3,100 teachers to be posted to various public schools as parts of efforts to improve teaching and learning, as well as to complement the existing number of teachers in the schools.

According to him, the state government had employed 650 teachers and deployed them to Tsangaya schools to teach English and maths in the schools as part of the integration process of Tsangaya schools into the formal education system.

“The state government has commenced the integration of Tsangaya schools into the modern system of education and we have discussed with their teachers on the need accept the change for the better,” he said.

Ganduje said the government had also commenced the rehabilitation of all dilapidated schools across state in addition to construction of additional classrooms to decongest the existing ones.

He disclosed that the state government had awarded contract worth N150 million for the purchase of teaching and learning materials for distribution to schools in the state and called on stakeholders to support the government to ensure the success of the programme.

Dr. Danlami Haiyo, the chairman of SUBEB, said that the state government had earmarked N3 billion for the provision of 229 classrooms, toilets, furniture and boreholes.

“Another N300 million was earmarked for the provision of school uniforms and N140 million for instructional materials,” he explained.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of education, Hajiya Lauratu Diso, said that the ministry had taken all necessary measures to ensure the success of the programme.

“We are forming a strong synergy with principals, head masters and school PTA committees to ensure that parents and guardians make the best use of the programme.”(NAN)