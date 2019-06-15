Freda Francis’s Oasis Medspa acquire state of the art equipment

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Socialite and aesthetics specialist Freda Francis who doubles as the CEO of leading beautification outfit, Oasis Medspa has revealed that her line of beauty business has acquire a state of the art equipment which can comfortably say is the only one in the whole of Nigeria.

On the new equipment, Freda Francis noted that the two equipments include Thermiva which help rejuvenates the vagina and the Dermalux that is specially made for people of colour.

Speaking on the creation of the spa, she said, “I have always been very passionate about skincare, and that was why I decided to establish a spa. I am happy that we have been doing well.

We recently won two awards – the Most Innovative Spa of the Year 2019 by the Travel and Hospitality Award, and the World Luxury Spa Award.

Shedding more light on the use of the Thermiva machine, she noted that it uses radio frequency and a probe to carry out the treatment. And you begin to see improvements immediately with no side effects.

The equipment help tightens the internal and external parts of the structure and makes sex more enjoyable; with this women don’t have to fake orgasms