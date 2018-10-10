Fraudsters are impersonating Nigerian Navy enlistment agents, says Navy

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered the activities of fraudsters impersonating as Nigerian Navy enlistment agents extorting money from unsuspecting applicants for the ongoing enlistment into the Nigerian Navy Short Direct Short Service Commission.

It has therefore warned prospective applicants for the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission to stay away from the activities of fraudsters who are impersonating as Nigerian Navy enlistment agents.

Nigerian Navy in a statement issued by Director Navy information Commodore Ayo Olugbode, said that the activities of the fraudsters have been brought to its knowledge.

“Fraudsters impersonating as Nigerian Navy enlistment agents are extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians”, it warned.

It strongly advised prospective applicants for the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission “not to have any dealings with anyone who demands money as a guarantee for enlistment into the Nigerian Navy.”

It said that “enlistment and selection process into the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission is free and without any form of gratification.”

“Prospective applicants are to access the guidelines for the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission enlistment on the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal, www.joinnigeriannavy.com which opened on 3 October, for interested candidates to apply online.