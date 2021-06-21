France forward Ousmane Dembele out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

France forward Ousmane Dembele will miss the rest of Euro 2020 after suffering a knee injury.

Dembele came on as a second-half substitute during his teams 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday but had to be replaced after 30 minutes.

“Ousmane Dembele had an X-ray at the Budapest hospital on Sunday night,” the French Football Federation said in a statement on Monday.

“The recovery time is incompatible with him staying in the squad.”

World champions France play holders Portugal in their final group game on Wednesday.

Didier Deschamps’ side lead Group F on four points after two games, one ahead of second-placed Germany and third-placed Portugal.

Deschamps still has other attacking options behind starters Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, with Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman and Wissam Ben Yedder in the squad.