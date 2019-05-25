Fowler, Onyema, John Mahama for African Business Summit/DAMA 2019

Isaac Oguntoye

The 2019 edition of African Business Summit (ABS) and Development In Africa Merits Awards (DAMA) is set to hold this year at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, on the 24th of May 2019.

With prominent individuals and companies like Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler, Nigeria Stock Exchange Chief Executive, Oscar Onyema and Former Ghana President, John Mahama among acclaimed world and African dignitaries to be recognized for their contributions to the development in Africa.

Put together by Delta Business School, the ABS/DAMA is an annual conglomeration of African Countries.

It was designed to bring together great Speakers within the continent, recognize Corporate Organizations and individuals who have been able to navigate their business to optimal operational effectiveness.

The event which is expected to witness prominent guests across African countries and members of diplomatic space is also a convergence of great Speakers that will be discussing the Theme “Trends in Global Corporate Governance, The Big Pictures and Lessons for Africa.”

Organizers of the event disclosed that, apart from distinguished individuals to be honored, Financial Institutions, Aviation Companies, Insurance Outfits amongst others will also be recognized on the day.