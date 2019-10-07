The Foursquare Gospel Church has suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka,

In a statement on Monday the National Secretary of the church, Ikechukwu Ugbaja, said the church dissociated itself from Igbeneghu, saying appropriate measures would be taken against him.

The associate professor had been filmed making amorous advances at a ‘prospective student’ of the University of Lagos

The ‘student’ who was actually an undercover reporter, had introduced herself to Igbeneghu as an admission seeker.

She had also claimed to be 17 years old.

The church’s national secretary said action was being taken on the matter.

He said, “The attention of the leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled, ‘Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – BBC News’ wherein a lecturer at the University of Lagos named Boniface Igbeneghu, also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church, was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.

“The general public is hereby informed that as holiness and Bible-believing church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural acts among our ministers. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measures as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.

“Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”