Four police Inspectors arrested for extorting 16-year-old student of...

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

Four Police Inspectors, allegedly to have harassed and extorted a 16-year-old student simply identified as Segun, of N70,000, have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The policemen, 223329 Inspr Emmanuel Michael, aged 40, 146504 Inspr Subday Odubiyi, aged 40, 256496 Inspr Lawrence Amedu, aged 39, and 255043 Inspr Aroye Dickson, aged 40, reportedly accosted the victim at NGAB Junction, Isheri Area of Lagos, on January 18.

It was gathered that pictures of the policemen caught in the act had gone viral on the social media, and had attracted the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Nigeria Police Force, Force Headquarters Abuja.

Concerned Nigerians called on the CRU o track the policemen for necessary police action, and the matter was subsequently referred to the Lagos State Police Command for further action.

In a statement on Friday confirming the arrest of the policemen, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the Inspectors be precessed for Orderly Room Trial.

Adejobi said: “ After due interrogation, the policemen confessed to the crime and refunded the 70,000 to the student, on bond, which forms the key credible evidence/exhibit in the case.

“ The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of the Police Inspectors which is detrimental to the image of the Police Force and counterproductive to the ongoing reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

“ He has however ordered for the orderly room trial of the Inspectors with immediate effect so as to serve as deterrent to other criminally-minded police personnel in the command and beyond.

“ CP Hakeem Odumosu also warned officers and men in Lagos State that the command will spread its tentacles in fighting against such criminal, unprofessional and disgusting act amongst police personnel in Lagos State.”

The PPRO said the CP has also assured the general public of people-oriented and community-based policing styles in Lagos State, as justice will be done in Segun’s case.