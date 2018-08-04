Four Parties get candidates for Reps Bye-election in Kyoto

In compliance with the electoral act and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), four political parties in Kogi state have elected their flag bearers for the August 11 poll for the Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency.

The fifth party, Action Democratic Congress (ADC) had its result suspended as it held two elections at different venues. Daily Times was reliably informed that INEC will release names of candidates of the parties on Tuesday

The five parties are jostling to fill the vacancy created by the death of late Hon. Umar Buba Jibrin (APC) Deputy Majority Leader who died early this year.

The primary elections were held last week Thursday in Lokoja the state capital by Accord party,All Progressives Congress.(APC),Sociall Democratic Party (SDP)and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While at congress, Accord Party produced, Alhaji Bala Salisu as its candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) elected Haruna Isa, the Social Democratic Party (SDP)gave its flag to Hon. Umar Alfa Imam (former Speaker Kogi House of Assembly)and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)has Engineer Bashir Abubakar won un opposed.

At the end of the Accord Party election, the state Chairman, Hon. Alhassan Adakeke congratulated the flag bearer Alhaji Bala Salisu and urged all members of the party to brace up to ensure total victory at the poll come August 11.

Adakeke who appealed to the electorate of the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency to vote massively n Accord Party, promised that if given the mandate, the candidate would perform wonders like the late Hon. Buba Jibrin

He said that Alhaji Bala Salisu who is a renowned grass root politician will never abandon them in time of need.