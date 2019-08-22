The four policemen responsible for the extrajudicial killings of two unarmed suspects in the Iba area of Lagos, have been dismissed and charged to court with murder.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Elkana Bala on Thursday.

Bala said that the four officers were orderly room tried at the provost department of the Lagos State Police Command, found guilty of the unlawful act, hence dismissed.

“ The Policemen were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the Provost Department. They were tried on three count charges bothering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority; and damage to article.

The four Policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.

“ They were subsequently handed over to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, for prosecution in conventional Court.

The four suspects, Ex-Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Ex-Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Ex-Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Ex-Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, were on Thursday, August 22, arraigned in Magistrate Court 5 Ebute Meta for conspiracy and murder,” he said.

The PPRO stated further that the dismissed officers were remanded in Ikoyi prison, while the case was adjourned to September 23, 2019, pending the advise from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Bala however said that the case will serve as a deterrent to other officers in the command.