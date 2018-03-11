Four killed, 16 injured in Lagos auto-crash

Four persons on Sunday lost their lives when a Lexus Jeep GX470 with registration number KJA-615DF driving against traffic rammed into a commercial bus(KRE-302XA) at 1st Gate inward Oriental Hotel along Lekki-Epe Expressway.

It was learnt that the commercial bus had cleared for ticketing officers at the toll gate when the Jeep ran into it at about 6:30am.

The accident which claimed the lives of the three adult males and a female also left 16 casualties with severe injuries.

According to the General Manager Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, ” The Agency was alerted at about 6.49 am on a distress call via the emergency toll free line 112/767 regarding the accident. This prompted the immediate activation of the Agency’s Response Team, other emergency responders and the security operatives to the scene of the incident accordingly.

” Investigation carried out by the Agency’s Response Team on getting to the scene of the incident revealed that a Lexus Jeep that was driving on one -way route ran into a commercial bus.

” A total of four fatalities was recorded which includes three adult males and an adult female. 16 casualties with severe injuries were recorded including 4 adult females and 12 adult males. The driver of the jeep was transported to the General hospital at Marina.”

Information revealed that the remains of the four fatalities have been deposited in the morgue and subsequent identification by their family members. While the casualties were moved to the General Hospital at Marina and Trauma Centre at Toll Gate for further treatments.

The General Manager advised, “Motorists should always endeavor to drive with caution when driving on highways, abstain from drinking alcohol before driving, as well as ensure road worthiness of vehicles, before embarking on journeys to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.”

He however said that the accident will be investigated by the security operative while the State Government will also ensure prosecution of the culprit to serve as deterrence of errant motorists.

Mr. Adesina said that the vehicles involved in the accident were recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency’s light tow truck and subsequently handed over to LCC officials who moved them down to Maroko Police station.

Responders at the scene of the accident were LASEMA Response Team alongside LASAMBUS, RRS, Nigeria Police Force, State Environmental Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) and LCCI.