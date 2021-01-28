Four feared dead in Delta cult clashes — Daily Times Nigeria

Four persons were reportedly shot dead in suspected cult clashes in two communities in Delta state on Wednesday evening.

The Nation learnt one of the deceased persons was shot in Ekurede Itsekiri community while the other three were gunned down in Egbokodo, near Ubeji, both in Warri South council area of the state.

One of the victims of Egbokodo cult clash was identified simply as Tuoyo while another was reportedly a youth leader in the community.

Meanwhile, the immediate past chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr Michael Tidi, called on stakeholders and community leaders across the council area to put an end to cultism by joining in the fight against the vice.

Tidi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, condemned the rising spate of cult-related killings in the council area.

Stating that the “killings must stop,” Tidi tasked relevant stakeholders to volunteer information to security agencies on the whereabouts of the suspected hoodlums.

“These cult killings are getting too much. On Monday somebody was killed in Merogun. This evening (Wednesday) one person was shot at Ekurede Itsekiri community.

I was told he was the Secretary of the youth leadership of that community. Again, about forty minutes ago, three persons were gunned down at Egbokodo axis in Ubeji, Warri South.

“I want to call on the community leaders and all stakeholders to volunteer information to the security agencies about these criminals in their community.

“They should rid their communities of these bad eggs because the police and the army are not spirits. They need information to be able to do their work because they do not reside in these communities.

“The communities should not be too quick to condemn Government and law enforcement agents when things like this happen. They should set their priorities straight and help themselves by volunteering information to security agents.

“I also want all well meaning Waffarians to come together and condemn these actions. Nobody should use the unavailability of jobs as a reason for committing these heinous crimes. Criminality should be condemned in its strongest terms.

Ex-chairman of Ugboeri community, which is also with the council, Prince Godwin Metie, ex-chairman of Ugbori community, was shot dead by suspected cultists on Monday evening.

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing this report.