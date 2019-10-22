The Cyber Crime Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Zonal office, has arrested at least four suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The suspects are: Chijioke Okwuosah, Emeka Basil, Ayian Chimere and elochukwu Godwill Oguonu.

According to a statement, the ant graft agency stated that the suspect were arrested during a sting operation recently at House 34 and 35, 31Road Efab Estate Lokogoma, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in the criminal activity.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include mobile phones, laptops and 2 cars.

MTN launches Mobile Money API hackathon

The commission said the suspects would soon be charged to court.