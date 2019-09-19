An non-governmental organization set up by wife of Kebbi state Governor, Aisha Bagudu, says it has offered skill training to more than 8, 000 youths and supported others through agriculture to earn a decent living.

It has also provided medical and educational support to over 1, 000 Fulani communities across the state, the Project Coordinator of MALLPAI Foundation, Alhaji Nurudeen Nassarawa has said.

Nassarawa said in an interview in Birinin Kebbi on Thursday that the foundation is helping rural dwellers in the areas of health, education, and skill acqisition to be self -reliant.

”MALLPAI Foundation has provided free education and medical services to over 1000 Fulani settlement in the state. The foundation is driven towards adding value to the lives of the less privileged and making society a better place to co-exist.

“It was founded in 2009 by the wife of Kebbi state Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu to drive out illiteracy in communities, enrich the minds of the youths and help develop unskilled women,” Nassarawa added.

The project coordinator explained that young and unskilled youths were targeted in the foundation’s training programmes.

”The youths undergo training in tailoring, plumbing, salon, electrical, carpentry, cosmetology, satellite installation, welding.

“And from 2015 to 2017, we have graduated more than 8, 000 people from our training centre. The foundation also extended the gesture to Islamiya and public schools, providing them equipment to make chalks and soap.

“In the area of agriculture, it has assisted youths in the state, particularly students in public schools and almajiri with farm inputs, including hectares of land,” he said.

According to him, other interventions undertaken by the foundation include distribution of mosquito nets, food items and other household materials, tricycles, crutches and visual aids to people with disabilities. (NAN)