Foundation hosts 2019 FC Bayern youth championship

Like this: Like Loading...

VOE Foundation has announced that arrangements have been concluded for the commencement of the 2019 and 2nd edition of the FC Bayern Youth Cup championship scheduled to hold from January 19th – February 3, 2019. The FC Bayern Youth Cup is an international 7v7 tournament series for boys born between January 1, 2003 and December 31, 2004. However, the 10 best players will be selected to represent Team Nigeria and play at the World Finals in Germany at the Allianz Arena, the home stadium of the FC Bayern’s first team. Director of the Nigerian tournament and representative of VOE Foundation in the country Mr. Victor Edeh, who disclosed this Wednesday via a press statement made available to Sportswriters, explains that “2019 will be the eighth edition of the FC Bayern Youth Cup, and I am glad that Nigeria is participating again for the second year running. “The first year of the tournament was very successful and we look forward to the talent that will be on display.” saying registration for the showcase is now open and can be completedatwww.youthcupnigeria .com “2019 will be the eighth edition of the FC Bayern Youth Cup and I am glad that Nigeria is participating again for the second year running. The first year of the tournament was very successful and we look forward to the talent that will be on display.” Registration for the showcase is now open and can be completed atwww.youthcupnigeria .com According to Edeh, “FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria 2019 games will take place in Abuja for the Northern region and Lagos for the Southern region in Nigeria. “The state tournaments will be a round-robin tournament with group winners progressing to the round of 16 knockout tournament. Semi-finalists of the state tournaments will progress to the National Finals . He said: “the National Finals will be an 8-team knockout tournament, where the best team will be crowned FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria 2019 Champions. “The 10 best players from the national tournament will be selected by a FC Bayern representative Klaus Augenthaler to represent Team Nigeria in May 2019 at the FC Bayern Youth Cup 2019 World Finals in Munich. “Klaus Augenthaler, former FC Bayern player, who won the Bundesliga seven times, the German cup three times and the World Cup 1990 with Germany, is looking forward to visit Lagos for the Finals of the FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria in February 2019. “I am looking forward to visit Nigeria once again, to see the passionate young players fighting for a spot in the team in the World Finals, to represent Nigeria. At last year’s final I was amazed by the high quality of football, but also by the joy the children had.”