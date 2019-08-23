Cleen Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has called for an urgent review of the nation’s counter-insurgency laws to address insurgency, especially in the north east region of the country.

Assistant Programme Manager, Public Safety and Security Department in the foundation, Chigozirim Okoro, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoro said that in working to promote public safety and human rights, there is a need for the government to review the laws dealing with insurgency and its negative effects.

He said that the appeal is coming as a result of its survey findings on human rights violations in countering violent extremism in Nigeria.

“The state counter-insurgency approach in the fight against Boko Haram terrorist group has contributed to huge human rights violations in communities where attacks are taking place.

“In line with addressing these survey findings, we have produced a policy brief that will be presented to the public,” he said.

He said that the foundation found out that there was a great distrust among the security agencies involved in combating terrorism in Nigeria and the citizens which hinder intelligence gathering needed to nip the menace in the bud.

Okoro noted that the impact of human right abuses on the citizens within the communities engulfed by the insurgency has created fear among the citizens.

This, he said, has led to a gap in information gathering, especially among the abused and the relevant agencies that can save or salvage the situation.

“The situation is made worse with a criminal justice system that poses a serious challenge to the administration of criminal justice.

“This accounts for why terrorism related cases linger and sometimes, terrorists evade justice due to faulty prosecution on the part of the police and other agencies,” he said.

Okoro appealed for a review of the Armed Forces Act to show the parameters of military engagement in internal security disturbances, particularly given the expanded functions. (NAN)