Former Super Eagles Stars Laud Governor Wike for his investments in sports

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Prominent former Nigerian International sports personalities have praised the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for promoting sports for the empowerment of youths in the state.

Speaking with journalists after a courtesy call on Governor Wike, at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday night, the former Stars called on the governor to sustain the investment in sports.

Former Nigerian Winger, Finidi George, said that he was impressed by the results attained by Governor Wike in the area of sports.

Finidi George said: “His first four years have been great in many aspects. He is always promoting sports.

We can see what he has done at the Madrid academy and we are looking forward to him doing more in his next tenure.

We are happy to be here and to pray for him to really do more in sports and we will always be back here to support him in whatever thing he will need from us as ex football players.

“He has done a good big job. We look forward to seeing more. I really love it. The stadium was filled up. We had a good game and we enjoyed it,” he said.

Former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo, expressed happiness that Governor Wike had kept his promise in the area of sports development.

He said: “For us , we are pleased. That is why we came all the way to honor him, knowing that he is doing great, knowing that he is going to do even better. We pray for him and we are supporting him.

“If we can have more of him in Nigeria, grassroots football will develop. What he is doing at the academy is one of the keys that will help the youths,” he said.

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, commended Governor Wike for his passion for sports development.

He said: “I have been quite away from Rivers state for sometime. Since I came back to Nigeria in 2009, I have been busy with activities of sports development till date.

If there is any governor in this country that I have heard of his love and passion for sports, it is the governor of Rivers state. This is the man that has been reviving sports.

“I want to go deep into what Governor Wike is doing for the people of Rivers state. He is reviving the State, he is giving hope, life to the people. He has a deep understanding of what sports can do for the country.

“For the people of Rivers state, I am a Rivers guy. I am from Opobo, I started my football career from Port Harcourt, from Sharks as a young boy. I played for Blue Angels under 13 team. I was made here.

I am a product of Rivers state and at large Nigeria. I was not made in Europe. So what he is doing now is to make talents, is to make our Rivers youths, he is now reviving the beauty of sports,” he stated.

The Super Eagles former players later inspected the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.