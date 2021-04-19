Former senator emerges pioneer president of Igbo think-tank group

A Former Nigerian Senator, Chris Anyanwu has emerged as the pioneer President of Nzuko Umunna, a leading think-tank of foremost Igbo technocrats and professionals.

Announcing the appointment of the female politician as the pioneer president of the group, a political economist, and Chairman of the Nzuko Umunna Board of Trustees, Prof. Pat Utomi in a statement also announced the new Executive Council.

Utomi urged the Executive members to give generously of their service in knowledge and wisdom and love for God’s purpose for the Igbo person, that all may thrive wherever they are located and live in peace with fairness, justice, and equity, as defining marks of their environment.

“I am pleased today to flag off the formal path forward from four years of impactful service to the Igbo nation at home and abroad by the Nzuko Umunna foundation, especially through this platform, to a new level of greater impact, with an Executive Council selected by the trustees to administer Nzuko Umunna affairs for the next four years when formal elections by eligible members will decide their replacement.

“A candle loses nothing, it is said, when it lights another candle. I am full of trust, therefore, that the eminent members of this Executive Council will give generously of their service in knowledge and wisdom and love for God’s purpose for the Igbo person, that all may thrive wherever they are located and live in peace with fairness, justice, and equity, as defining marks of their environment,” he said.

The Former Presidential Adviser observed that the new leadership will set the pace and tone of where the group and the Igbo nation is going by breaking new ground in both diversity and inclusion,” adding that the team “features accomplished entrepreneurs, social enterprise and civil society champions, outstanding academics, media experts and technocrats.

“Finally, I want to salute the dedication, tenacity and goal mindedness of Ngozi Odumuko and his team of young people who birthed Nzuko Umunna in response to the desperate needs of our people for direction.”

In her acceptance speech, Senator Anyanwu thanked Prof. Utomi and the Board of Trustees “for assembling such an amazing mix of young, tough and bright Igbos with men and women of experience and capacity in the new Council,” noting that “The task to be undertaken is not going to be easy but with the team members bristling with patriotism, I am sure that passion and that ‘can do’ spirit will propel us to new frontiers and higher goal achievement.”

She noted that the times “are unusual, hard, even scary at times,” adding that “Our highest mission is to bring out the best in our people and to build synergies across economic and social classes, interest groups, and political divides that will enable the best deployment of our very fertile pool of ideas.”

“I have no doubt that the team will give of its best. But let me emphasize that it will require the maximum cooperation of Nzuko Umunna people to succeed. I hope we can count on this.”

Other members of the Executive Council include Prof. Chika Moore, Vice President; Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Executive Secretary, and Dr. Uju Agomoh, Deputy Executive Secretary. The Ex Officio members are Dr. Austin Nweze, Chief Patrick Chidolue, Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, Mr. Obioma Okoye, Mr. Paschal Mbanefo, and Mr. Gregory Muonyililo.