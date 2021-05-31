Former Senate President, Anyim mourns Gulak

Former President of the Senate, Mr Anyim Pius Anyim, is mourning the late Alhaji Ahmed Gulak and has described his demise as “one death too many’’.

Gulak was a senior aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Anyim said a statement on Monday in Abuja that the news of the gruesome murder of Gulak, “his friend and colleague, knocked him down into distress’’.

He described the deceased as a man of conviction and courage, who was endowed with great intellectual prowess, dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend.

The former Senate President added, “May 30, 2021, is no doubt the darkest Sunday of my life.

“The news of the gruesome murder of my friend and colleague, Hon. Ahmed Gulak knocked me down into distress and it took me till this morning of 31st May, 2021, to regain my senses from the shock.

ALSO READ: INSECURITY: Zamfara Youths Block Highway, Destroy Vehicles In Violent Protest

“Hon. Ahmed Gulak was my colleague in President Goodluck’s administration. He was a man of conviction and courage.

“He was endowed with great intellectual prowess that enabled him to have unusual clarity of thought and expression; a dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend.

“Losing Gulak, like other innocent Nigerians to unknown assailants, is the darkest point in the senseless and mindless violence growing in the country and South-East. This death is one too many.

“The security agencies owe humanity the duty to unravel and bring to book those behind this dastardly act. My heart goes to the family of Hon. Gulak.’’

Anyim prayed God to grant Gulak’s soul eternal repose and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The spokesman for the police in Imo, SP Bala Alkana, confirmed the killing of Gulak in Owerri, by suspected bandits on Sunday.

According to Alkana, at about 07.20 hrs on Sunday morning, bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

He said that Gulak had left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police or sister security agencies despite the fragile security situation in the South-East and Imo in particular. (NAN)