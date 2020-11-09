Former robbery kingpin, Shina Rambo, resurfaces, now a born again

One-time Nigeria’s most wanted criminal, Shina Rambo, has resurfaced in the Ekiti State, professing that he is now a changed man working for God as a preacher of the gospel of Christ.

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that he spoke on Sunday during a Yoruba programme monitored on Fresh FM, Ado Ekiti, and anchored personally by prominent gospel musician and owner of the radio station, Yinka Ayefele.

Rambo, who gave his real name as Oluwasina Oluwagbemiga, confessed to be the same person whose gang terrorised some parts of the country for years and tormented innocent citizens with attacks, killings and maiming, Daily Times gathered.

Claiming that he was now a complete child of God preaching the gospel in prisons and other reform centres, Rambo, who gave 1958 as his year of birth, said he was born as a native of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, but was raised in Benin city.

“In my attempt to acquire black power then, I went to a total of 21 places, prominent among which were Minna, Niger state, and later Oro, in present day Kwara,” he said.

Rambo expressed regret over his roles in a series deadly crimes that held the country spellbound for years, claiming that he was misguided by evil spirits.

He said the moment he accepted Christ, the spirit of God directed him to drop all his bad habits.

Rambo stated that the death of his wife and three children on a single day in the hands of those who came to arrest him, but did not meet him, was his worst regret of his former life in crime

“I was to be arrested on the fateful day but those that came could not find me, so they killed them,” he said.