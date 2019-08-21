The Former Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, is now the new Minister of Environment.

Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, one of the 43 Ministers inaugurated today, was born into the family of Chimezie Ikeazor (SAN), the Oboli of Obosi and founder of the Free Legal Aid for the Poor in Nigeria.

Barr. Ikeazor,who assumed the position of Minister of Environment after Amina Mohammed, obtained her Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons.) from the University of Benin and Certificate of Practice from the Nigerian Law School in 1985.

She also doubles as a politician, management consultant and philanthropist and social activist.

She has thirty (30) years post-graduation experience as a Solicitor and Business Development Consultant and vast knowledge in the field of Project Management.

Her particular experience and capabilities include Business Development for Foreign Multinationals as well as National and International Government Liaison and Contract Development.

Before her new appointment as the Minister, she was the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, (GCFR), on the 26th of September, 2016.

Ikeazor also worked with Shell Petroleum Development Company as a lawyer and for Fluor Daniel Nigeria as a project coordinator for construction management projects.

Sharon was Vice President for Business Development/Government Relations for a United States Consulting firm owned by Ambassador Andrew Young, GWI Consulting responsible for providing advisory and consulting services in the Oil and Gas and Energy Sectors in Nigeria and for developing emerging business opportunities in Africa.

While at GWI, Sharon was a principal consultant for General Electric (GE) on the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In 2011, she contested and won the position of National Women leader of Congress for Progressive Change Party.

And being a believer in building the capacity of women she partnered with the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the UNDP in the training of Women in Leadership and Political Roles in Nigeria.

With the merger of the three political parties in Nigeria in 2013, she emerged the Interim National Women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She was the APC Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone rerun election in 2016.