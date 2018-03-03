Former President Olusegun Obasanjo for WIMBIZ 14th Annual Lecture

Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a non-governmental organization for women, will hold its 14th Annual Lecture on Thursday, March 22 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The WIMBIZ Annual Lecture series is a public forum that attracts over 700 women every year. It is designed to discuss topical issues that affect women, their role in nation building and their personal

business or organizational development.

Topics for the WIMBIZ Annual Lecture emanate from the Annual Conference, WIMBIZ’s flagship event, or from emerging national and global issues. Past speakers at our Annual Lectures include,

Mr Aig Aig-Imoukhede, Former Chairman Of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Ms. Mo Abudu, CEO, Ebony Life Television and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals and others.

In line with the International Women’s Day theme for 2018 – Press for Progress, the 2018 WIMBIZ Annual Lecture is themed Women, Politics and Nation Building: Press for Progress. The Lecture will be delivered by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Ph. D, Former President of the Republic of Nigeria and Founder, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.